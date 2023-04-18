Steven Kwan and Nick Maton will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-120).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 5-9 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 14 games with a total.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-3 3-6 1-7 4-2 3-6 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.