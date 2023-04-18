When the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) and Detroit Tigers (5-9) square of in the series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday, April 18, Hunter Gaddis will get the nod for the Guardians, while the Tigers will send Matthew Boyd to the mound. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (-105). An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-1, 8.53 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

