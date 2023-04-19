Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .238 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
