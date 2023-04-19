Kerry Carpenter -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on April 19 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .238 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in six of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

