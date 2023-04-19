Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Miguel Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .206 with three doubles and two walks.
- Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (16 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
