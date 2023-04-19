Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to knock off Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers when the teams meet on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 12 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .335 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.

Detroit has scored 55 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .279.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.6 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Detroit has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Spencer Turnbull (1-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turnbull has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Sean Manaea 4/15/2023 Giants W 7-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Anthony DeSclafani 4/18/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Matthew Boyd Hunter Gaddis 4/18/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 4/19/2023 Guardians - Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles - Away Joey Wentz Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Lorenzen Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles - Away Matthew Boyd Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer

