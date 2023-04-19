Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Guardians - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Tyler Nevin, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate (2022)
- Nevin hit .197 with four doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
- In 44.8% of his games last year (26 of 58), Nevin got a base hit, and in five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- Registering a plate appearance in 58 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
- Nevin drove in a run in 20.7% of his games last season (12 of 58), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 13 of 58 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.330
|OBP
|.271
|.240
|SLG
|.280
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (44.8%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (3.4%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (17.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (24.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians had the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Quantrill (0-1 with a 5.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
