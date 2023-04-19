On Wednesday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has two doubles and two walks while batting .226.

In six of 11 games this year, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings