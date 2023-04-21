The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has a double and five walks while hitting .214.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings