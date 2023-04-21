Eric Haase -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.

In seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), Haase has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 12 games.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

