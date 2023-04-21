Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (0-1) pitches for the Orioles to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.