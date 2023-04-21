Matt Vierling -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Guardians.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells (0-1) pitches for the Orioles to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.