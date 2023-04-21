Matt Vierling -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .231 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

