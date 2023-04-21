After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .206.
  • Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
