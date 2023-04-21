Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .206.
- Cabrera has a base hit in seven of 10 games played this season (70.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.69 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
