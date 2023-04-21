Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 2-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is 222.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
- The average total in Denver's games this year is 228.3, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won 41 of its 57 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.
- Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.1 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|49
|59.8%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- In home games, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .415 (17-23-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|20-14
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.