Riley Greene -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.297), slugging percentage (.391) and OPS (.689) this season.
  • Greene has recorded a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles will look to Wells (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.