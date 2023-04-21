Riley Greene -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.297), slugging percentage (.391) and OPS (.689) this season.

Greene has recorded a hit in 12 of 17 games this season (70.6%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 17 games (52.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings