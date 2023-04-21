Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 16 hits, which is tops among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .242 with six extra-base hits.
- Torkelson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in seven games this year (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (0-1) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.