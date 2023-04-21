Tigers vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (11-7) versus the Detroit Tigers (7-10) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 21.
The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (0-1) for the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Lorenzen for the Detroit Tigers.
Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Tigers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (57 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
|April 15
|Giants
|W 7-6
|Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 18
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 19
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
|April 21
|@ Orioles
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
|April 22
|@ Orioles
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
|April 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Colin Rea
|April 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
|April 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.