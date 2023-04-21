Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (11-7) versus the Detroit Tigers (7-10) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on April 21.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (0-1) for the Baltimore Orioles and Michael Lorenzen for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
  • The Tigers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those contests.
  • Detroit has a mark of 3-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (57 total, 3.4 per game).
  • The Tigers have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 14 Giants W 7-5 Joey Wentz vs Sean Manaea
April 15 Giants W 7-6 Michael Lorenzen vs Anthony DeSclafani
April 18 Guardians W 4-3 Matthew Boyd vs Hunter Gaddis
April 18 Guardians W 1-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
April 19 Guardians L 3-2 Spencer Turnbull vs Cal Quantrill
April 21 @ Orioles - Michael Lorenzen vs Tyler Wells
April 22 @ Orioles - Joey Wentz vs Kyle Gibson
April 23 @ Orioles - Matthew Boyd vs Grayson Rodriguez
April 24 @ Brewers - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Colin Rea
April 25 @ Brewers - Spencer Turnbull vs Eric Lauer
April 26 @ Brewers - Michael Lorenzen vs Freddy Peralta

