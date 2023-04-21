Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (11-7) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (7-10) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, April 21, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 13.50 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 3-1 (75%).

Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have won in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

