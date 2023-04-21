On Friday, Zach McKinstry (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Wells (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.