On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .241 with a double and five walks.
  • In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Baddoo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.