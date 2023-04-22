Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Akil Baddoo (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .241 with a double and five walks.
- In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Baddoo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in four of 11 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th among qualifying pitchers this season.
