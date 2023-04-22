Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Haase -- hitting .323 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has two doubles and two walks while hitting .250.
- In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), Haase has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.49 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.18), 53rd in WHIP (1.268), and 84th in K/9 (4.9).
