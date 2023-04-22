Jonathan Schoop -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on April 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .185 with four walks.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th.
