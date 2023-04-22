After hitting .237 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Carpenter has recorded a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this year (21.4%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (3-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.