Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Riley Greene (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 18 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .384. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Greene has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Greene has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (3-0) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 55th, 1.268 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 4.9 K/9 ranks 84th among qualifying pitchers this season.
