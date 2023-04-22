Kyle Gibson will start for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Tigers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups). Detroit games have gone under the total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.6 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 3-7 1-8 6-3 5-8 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.