The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .179 with four walks.
  • In five of 12 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
