Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (batting .189 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this season (20.0%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
