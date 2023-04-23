On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

