The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). Detroit and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.5.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 19 chances.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 3-8 1-8 6-4 5-9 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.