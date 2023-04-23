Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.