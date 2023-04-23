On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

