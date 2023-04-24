Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .182 with five walks in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has a double and six walks while hitting .222.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
