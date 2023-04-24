After hitting .182 with five walks in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has a double and six walks while hitting .222.
  • Baddoo has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Baddoo has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rea (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
