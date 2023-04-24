Kerry Carpenter -- hitting .194 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this season (18.8%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Rea (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
