Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- hitting .194 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season (18.8%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.47).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Rea (0-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.