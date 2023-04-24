Kerry Carpenter -- hitting .194 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this year (seven of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season (18.8%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings