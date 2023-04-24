The Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings