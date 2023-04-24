Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has four doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .216.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
