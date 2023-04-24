Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) clash with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (7-13) in the series opener at American Family Field on Monday, April 24. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won eight, or 72.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Brewers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 3-9 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Tigers had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

