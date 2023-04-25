The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings