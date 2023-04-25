Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and three walks while hitting .175.
- In seven of 12 games this year, Cabrera got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
