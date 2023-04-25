The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In eight games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 50th, 1.261 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
