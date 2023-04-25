Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to find success Spencer Turnbull when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 16 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .325 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

Detroit has scored 64 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .278 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.0) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.227 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will hand the ball to Turnbull (1-3) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

Turnbull has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Spencer Turnbull Cal Quantrill 4/21/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Michael Lorenzen Tyler Wells 4/22/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Away Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Matthew Boyd Colin Rea 4/25/2023 Brewers - Away Spencer Turnbull Eric Lauer 4/26/2023 Brewers - Away Michael Lorenzen Freddy Peralta 4/27/2023 Orioles - Home Joey Wentz Kyle Gibson 4/28/2023 Orioles - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Grayson Rodriguez 4/29/2023 Orioles - Home Matthew Boyd Dean Kremer 4/30/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Turnbull Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.