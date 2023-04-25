On Tuesday, April 25, Willy Adames' Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) host Nick Maton's Detroit Tigers (8-13) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total has been set for the contest.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Spencer Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Tigers and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+150), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 12 games this season and won eight (66.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Tigers have been victorious in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333)

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+333)

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes!

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

