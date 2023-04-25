After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

