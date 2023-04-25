Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Lauer (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.