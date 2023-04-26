The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Bucks vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Miami has a 29-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.

The Heat put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 118.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (115).

Milwaukee is allowing 112.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (114.1).

In home games, the Bucks are draining 0.1 more three-pointers per game (14.9) than away from home (14.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, putting up 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).

Bucks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable Back

Heat Injuries