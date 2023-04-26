On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (13) this season while batting .210 with eight extra-base hits.

In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (22.2%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings