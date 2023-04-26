Nick Maton -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .147 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • This season, Maton has posted at least one hit in eight of 21 games (38.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in four games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.52 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Peralta (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
