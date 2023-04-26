Tigers vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers meet Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
The Brewers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+170). The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-210
|+170
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests. In eight consecutive games, Detroit and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.4 runs.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those games.
- Detroit has entered eight games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 3-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 22 opportunities.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|5-9
|1-9
|8-4
|6-10
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.