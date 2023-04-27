Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .222 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .233 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in seven of 15 games this season (46.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (20.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in six of 15 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd.
