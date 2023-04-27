The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (hitting .261 in his past 10 games, with a double and two walks), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

Schoop is batting .231 with a double and five walks.

Schoop is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Schoop has a base hit in nine of 16 games played this season (56.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Schoop has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 12 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings