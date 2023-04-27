The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (hitting .261 in his past 10 games, with a double and two walks), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .231 with a double and five walks.
  • Schoop is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Schoop has a base hit in nine of 16 games played this season (56.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 12
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (3.60), 33rd in WHIP (1.167), and 63rd in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.