After hitting .281 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 18 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .301.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 14 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings