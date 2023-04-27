Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on April 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has two doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .141.
- In eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), Maton has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (18.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Maton has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in eight of 22 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.60), 32nd in WHIP (1.167), and 63rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.