Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Orioles - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has an OPS of .612, fueled by an OBP of .278 and a team-best slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 23 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Greene has driven in a run in five games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (4-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.167 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
