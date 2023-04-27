Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (16-8) and the Detroit Tigers (9-14) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 27.

The probable starters are Kyle Gibson (4-0) for the Orioles and Joey Wentz (0-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Tigers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 7, Tigers 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have come away with nine wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Detroit has won four of 14 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging three runs per game (70 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Tigers Schedule