Kyle Gibson will take the mound first for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday against Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a four-game series.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 23 chances.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 5-10 1-10 8-4 6-11 3-3

